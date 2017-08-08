Blackhawks preseason tickets are on sale now

Great news, Chicagoans. It’s almost time for hockey.
Now, you may be thinking… it’s August…it’s summertime.
But, we cannot help ourselves. Hockey season is our happy season!
And we cannot help to feel excited about hockey season today, with the preseason tickets going on sale!
The home preseason kicks off at the United Center on Thursday, September 21st against the Detroit Red Wings, followed by a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and then the Boston Bruins:
Thursday, September 21: vs. Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, September 23: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Saturday, September 30: vs. Boston Bruins
Click HERE to purchase your tickets.
One Goal.