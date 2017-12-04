Menu
Largest motorcycle parade in the world gives Christmas to needy kids
Chicago’s big country music festival – Country LakeShake – will be coming back in full swing next summer and the line up has just been released! YAYAYAYAYAYA! Or should we say, YEEEEHAAA!


This will be the fourth year in a row the festival has toured Chicago and boy are we grateful.

The festival will span over the course of three days at Northerly Island’s Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 22 – 24, of next year.

So who are these headliners? Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line of course.

Other artists scheduled to perform [that are still hands down awesome] are Lee Brice, Billy Currington and Cole Swindell — and more!

You can purchase either the three-day and/or single-day passes this Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the festival, click here.

For more of Blake Shelton being well, Blake Shelton with his boo Gwen – being well, also adorable –
keep scrolling. You’re welcome.

Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line and more to headline Country LakeShake 2018 Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Spotted by convenience store surveillance, a missing Katy teen is on her way home

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally speaks up about his “Fast and Furious” feud with Tyrese Gibson

The live-in boyfriend arrested in connection with 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ death made his first appearance in court

