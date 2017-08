Get ready for this, CTA riders!

According to The Chicago Tribune, The CTA and Oscar Mayer are teaming up to turn trains on the blue and brown lines into “wienermobiles” this month.

Basing it off the Wiener car, the trains will be wrapped like the Oscar Mayer hot dog.

While there’s no set schedule as to when you can find these themed-trains, you will have a chance to ride them in August and September here in Chicago.





Hot dog!