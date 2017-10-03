A body was found in the Calumet River this morning

On Tuesday morning, Emergency crews recovered a body from the Calumet River at 95th Street Tuesday morning.

WNG’s SkyCam 9 flew over the scene where it looked to be police interviewing people in their boats on the river.

The Chicago Police, as well as the Fire Department, arrived on the scene to help investigate the cause of death as well as retrieve the body from the water.





Police say the body recovered is that of an adult male but no other information has been provided. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.