Last week, more than 100 people were stuck at the Harrison st. Greyhound station, making the commute after the holidays frustrating, to say the least.





According to an NBC5 report, many were upset, especially parents with children, as they were forced to sleep on the floor and had no access to food or water. The food area which was closed for the night as well as early morning.

And if you think it couldn’t get any worse – you’re wrong. Delays pushed riders off their original buses to accommodate others, according to the news outlet.

NBC5 reported many riders were outraged that Greyhound employees were not giving information on the matter at the time of the delays. It was reported that fights broke out and the police had to be contacted, twice.

According to the news outlet, Greyhound responded in a statement, saying:

We are diligently working to accommodate the large increase in ridership as many travelers are returning from the holiday season. However, we currently have limited resources as many of our buses from our Northeast schedule are unavailable due to the winter storm.

You can watch the full coverage below, courtesy of CBS Chicago.