At Chicago’s Midway International Airport, their bomb-sniffing pup is uh, having trouble going number 2.

According to both WGN9 and The Chicago Sun-Times, the doggo has been pooping in both the terminals and concourses, and as you can imagine — that just won’t do.





The head of Transportation Security Administration operations at Midway, Kevin McCarthy, says it does not affect the ability of the dog’s work looking for goods exported illegally, according to the news outlet.

The dog has already been employed for about 4 months but McCarthy is not worried it will continue to be a problem, according to WGN9.

According to the Sun-Times, the 2-year-old pup has been getting nervous in crowds but any “gifts” she leaves behind is quickly cleaned up — McCarthy is confident that “It’s not going to ruin her career.”

It better not, because she will be in deep doo-doo both literally AND figuratively.