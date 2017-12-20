Menu
According to Bon Appetit, the Chicago staple for best burger at Au Cheval has just been stumped by another patty in town.


In a NBC5 report, Chicago’s Fulton Market, now boasts the title of one of the best burgers in the country.

RELATED: Small Cheval opens new location

The burger’s title? The “Dirty Burg,” which cost a pretty $16 but on Tuesdays, it’s only $15 and comes with fries, a beer and a shot for $15, according to the news outlet.

The burger [who even has its own Instagram] is made up of short rib, chuck, and ground bacon patty, according to NBC5.

RELATED: National Burger Day gives Chicagoans dilemma of which top burger to eat

Did we mention it also comes with housemade pickles? AND onion-infused mayo?! Oh and don’t forget the classic American cheese + onions.

Check out the burger’s selfies below…

https://www.instagram.com/the_loyalist_dirty_burg/

This Chicago Patty just stole Best Burger title from Au Cheval
