Bond hearing leads to anti-fascist protest and three arrests Tuesday, and the demonstrations aren’t over

With Chicago responding to Charlottesville by way of protests, three people are facing charges after a series of minor incidents took place at an anti-fascist demonstration outside of a Cook County courthouse Tuesday.

The rally was called together to protest a hearing taking place in the court at 2452 W. Belmont Ave. around 2:00 p.m. for a man the group deemed a white supremacist, according to DNAinfo.

About 50 activists were joined together, and, after the hour-long rally, several demonstrators began to march east on Belmont Avenue.

The march came to an end when police took Ezra Arreola, 28, into custody for refusing to get out of the street and walk on the sidewalk.

Arreola is being charged with reckless conduct and resisting arrest along with two others who were charged at the protest:

Thomas Rainey, 50, was also arrested at the protest, reportedly accused of pushing police by “using his hands and hips” to prevent Arreola from being arrested. Rainey is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The two are scheduled to appear in bond court today.

A third charge comes to 25-year-old Ian Walsh, who is facing charges for a misdemeanor for aggravated assault to a peace officer, after police said he tried to strike an officer with an object.

Following the arrests, protestors organized a second rally for 9:00 p.m. Tuesday as a means to provide support for the detained men and call for their release.

They are set to gather again today at 1:30 p.m. outside the Cook County Criminal Courthouse to demand their release.