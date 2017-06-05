Bottled Blonde bar’s crazy party reputation has now angered neighbors to take action

Bottled Blonde has been a nuisance to its River North neighbors since its opening and, as a result of their continual efforts, the club-like restaurant will have to appear at a city hearing Tuesday.

Ironically, it is the Bottled Blonde’s own recent posting of a dress code that has propelled this hearing which could potentially revoke the restaurant’s license. The dress code gained national attention because of it outrageous list of banned clothing such as “matching colors of the shoes, hat and/or shirt” and “plain white tees, long tees, denim, flannel (not even around one’s waist) or zippers on shirts.”





Seeing their chance, neighbors of the Bottled Blonde plan to appear at the city hearing wearing the “banned” clothing to express their displeasure, according to DNAinfo. This is not their first attempt to close the restaurant however, as citizens have already provided the city with videos that contradict the family-friendly atmosphere the Bottled Blonde claims to have.

“I think we’d finally like to see Bottled Blonde held responsible,” Anne, who asked that her last name be left out for safety, told DNAinfo. “They haven’t followed the rules the city put in place with them. No one’s above that law.”

A neighbor of the Bottled Blonde, Anne told DNAinfo the restaurant has only shifted blame at past community hearings rather than taking responsibility. When it first opened, residents were told the Bottled Blonde would operate as a family restaurant, but the scene resembles more of a nightclub with waitresses in lingerie and patrons doing drugs and urinating in alleys nearby.

“They don’t get a pass because they opened up in River North and they seem to think it’s OK for them to act the way they do because they say River North is some party neighborhood,” Anne told DNAinfo. “I don’t think our peace of mind is less important than them being able to have an illegal party.”

In an attempt to appease both sides of the argument, the city placed a new plan of operation on the Bottled Blonde in September emphasizing that it act as a restaurant, not a tavern. The plan set restrictions in place, but the Bottled Blonde manipulated it to continue on as they had before.

The plan called for the restaurant to stop working with “guest” DJs so, the Bottled Blonde named DJ Strategy, their previous “guest,” a “resident” DJ. It also called for the reduction of outside noise and said the restaurant couldn’t operate as a “dance club or venue,” but a video made my unhappy residents shows that nothing has changed.

“Bottled Blonde has not been a responsible restaurant operator in River North since the day they opened and remains a chronic source of quality-of-life complaints from my constituents,” Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) told DNAinfo.

The city is now saying the Bottled Blonde sold alcohol as its primary activity without a tavern license, failed to keep entering patrons in a single line of no more than 25 people and didn’t reduce noise, among other things. If these charges are sustained at Tuesday’s hearing the Bottled Blonde could be fined or have its licenses suspended or revoked, according to DNAinfo.