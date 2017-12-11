In just one day, a young Chicagoan boy, four to be exact, read 100 books — and his parents documented it all.





According to abc7, Caleb Green’s reading challenged started on Saturday when his parents decided to document the marathon via Facebook Live — garnering thousands of views and support.

And every time he finished 10 books? Caleb celebrated with a little dance, according to the news outlet.

“I like to read and I want to read some more like my sister,” Caleb said.

According to the news report, Caleb’s parents stocked their bookshelves when Caleb told his parents about his goal. And when the parents came up short, some friends dropped by with more to help Caleb reach his goal.

“I was like, 100, son? That’s a lot of books. So at first, I had the gut reaction to talk him down a little bit but he was like, ‘No, I want to read 100,'” his father Sylus Green told abc7 News.

Sylus told the news outlet that he’s inspired.

“I learned to just dream bigger and I am going to set unrealistic goals for myself this coming year and I’m going to be inspired by Caleb to not quit on him and just push through it,” he said.

As for Caleb, he has big plans for the future, according to abc7.

“I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22 I want to be an astronaut and when I’m 23 I want to be a Ninja turtle,” he said to the news outlet.

It sounds like we can all take a page out of Caleb’s book. Or should I say, book(s)-!

To learn more about the popular 40 book challenge, watch one participant who recorded his readings out loud, below!