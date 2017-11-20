24-year-old Kaitlyn Kearns was a bartender at Woody’s Bar in Joliet. She was last seen after her shift on Monday November 13th. When she never came home or showed up to her other job on Tuesday morning, her father reported her missing.





On Thursday, Will County police announced they found her during an overnight search in her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a rural part of Kankakee County with a gunshot wound in her head.

Later that morning, police raided the Joliet Outlaws Motorcycle Club; their members were known to frequent Woody’s and apparently Kearns told people she would be going there after her shift last Monday.

On Friday, Jeremy Boshears of Coal City was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Kearns’s death. His bail was set for $10 million. Police said that Boshears and Kearns had been dating for about two weeks.

Attorney Neil Patel who is representing Boshears says that his connection to the Outlaws “is potentially remote and irrelevant to this case.” The Outlaws have drawn ire from nearby residents who say the group has flown a Confederate flag at the club.

The group has been around since the 1930s. They have been connected to illegal gun sales, drug dealing, and a pipe-bombing.

Kearns’s family was appreciative of how quickly the police were able to make an arrest.

“We’re feeling like we’re getting justice for Katie,” Kaitlyn’s brother Matt said.“It was nice to know that something was happening. You’ll never have closure in a situation like this, it will always be in your life; but it gives you something

No court date has yet been scheduled for Boshears.