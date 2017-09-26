You can look inside (or buy) this ex-Bears’s downtown palace

Take a look, make an offer. That view has us all feeling like saying yes.
Brandon Marshall, a former Chicago Bears receiver, is selling his Michigan Avenue condo according to Crain’s.
Have an extra $5 million laying around?
Once you see the high ceilings, 360-degree view and rooftop terraces you’ll see what just be one of the best views in the city.
Crain’s reported that the condo has been rented out for the past year at $19,000 a month, but Marshall seems sad to be saying goodbye forever.
He was traded to the New York Giants from the Chicago Bears in 2015. You can see a tour of his home filmed in 2013.