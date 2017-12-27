Christmas – though filled with presents, sweets and lots [and lots] of family – at the end of the day, is about giving.





And the Cub’sKris Bryant is the biggest giver of them all.

RELATED: Kris Bryant tests his skills on a race track while on his honeymoon

According to BLEACHER NATION, together with his wife Jess, Kris bought his mother-in-law a brand new car and cue the cuteness.

Jess’s mother-in-law had the same car for close to 17 years, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Where in the world is is Chicago Cubs player Kris Bryant?

The couple agreed to surprise the mother-in-law with a brand new Jeep and her reaction was priceless.

We can never say thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made. Merry Christmas mom💛 pic.twitter.com/Bf24cZFjgp — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) December 26, 2017

The caption below the post read:

Anyone who has met my mom knows she is the nicest woman on the planet. She has been so selfless her entire life, always putting her kids first. From working 50 hour work weeks, driving us to our games/practices, to being our biggest supporter…she never stopped. Still to this day refuses to let us pay for a meal because “she’s the mom and that’s her job”. She has been driving the same car since 2001 and it was never even a thought to buy a new car because hers still worked. Kris & I are beyond blessed to be given the opportunity to surprise her with a brand new car. Nothing can repay her for all her sacrifices over the years that we are both so thankful for. Merry Christmas momma💛

Awe. Kris Bryant! And Jess! Can I get a car?