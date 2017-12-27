Menu
Illinois Daily Life Read this Next

Christmas Eve robbery leads to shooting death in the South Loop
Advertisement

Christmas – though filled with presents, sweets and lots [and lots] of family – at the end of the day, is about giving.


And the Cub’sKris Bryant is the biggest giver of them all.

RELATED: Kris Bryant tests his skills on a race track while on his honeymoon

According to BLEACHER NATION, together with his wife Jess, Kris bought his mother-in-law a brand new car and cue the cuteness.

Jess’s mother-in-law had the same car for close to 17 years, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Where in the world is is Chicago Cubs player Kris Bryant?

The couple agreed to surprise the mother-in-law with a brand new Jeep and her reaction was priceless.

The caption below the post read:

Anyone who has met my mom knows she is the nicest woman on the planet. She has been so selfless her entire life, always putting her kids first. From working 50 hour work weeks, driving us to our games/practices, to being our biggest supporter…she never stopped. Still to this day refuses to let us pay for a meal because “she’s the mom and that’s her job”. She has been driving the same car since 2001 and it was never even a thought to buy a new car because hers still worked. Kris & I are beyond blessed to be given the opportunity to surprise her with a brand new car. Nothing can repay her for all her sacrifices over the years that we are both so thankful for. Merry Christmas momma💛

Awe. Kris Bryant! And Jess! Can I get a car?

Kris Bryant gives car to mother-in-law and her reaction wins Christmas Facebook/Kris Bryant
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

Pop star Rihanna is mourning after a happy Christmas with family turned into a nightmare

Pop star Rihanna is mourning after a happy Christmas with family turned into a nightmare

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Are you in one of America’s top 10 healthiest big cities?
Rare Chicago

Are you in one of America’s top 10 healthiest big cities?

,
BLUE ISLAND: Cab driver found dead in car, foul play suspected
Rare Chicago

BLUE ISLAND: Cab driver found dead in car, foul play suspected

,
Christmas Eve robbery leads to shooting death in the South Loop
Rare Chicago

Christmas Eve robbery leads to shooting death in the South Loop

,
Former charter school security guard arrested for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl
Rare Chicago

Former charter school security guard arrested for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl

,
Advertisement