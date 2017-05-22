Busy parents, prepare to get your drink on at a new wine bar coming to the Lincoln Park neighborhood

They say a glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away and pretty soon Chicagoans will have the chance to swing by and grab a glass of wine alongside upscale bar-foods on Clybourn Ave.

Ignoble Wine Bar is the brainchild of Luke Fairbank who said his philosophy is to sell affordable wine by the glass with elevated bar foods accompanying, according to Chicago Eater.

Pending permit approval, Ignoble Wine Bar is set to start serving on Memorial Day at 2417 N. Clybourn Ave. where they will have 22 wines available by the glass.





Tonight, our Wino is testing out this #LANGUEDOC Red #Wine! Will it make the list? Announcing soon! pic.twitter.com/zYh3LbDgV6 — Ignoble Wine Bar (@ChIgnoble) May 19, 2017

“We want to focus on those every day wines,” Fairbank told Chicago Eater. “Obviously there is lots of great wine that’s worth the cost, that’s worth the price for special occasions. I don’t want to completely negate that, but we’re cultivating this list for more of the selections you can enjoy daily.”

The average glass of wine will cost attendees $7.50 though bottles will be available for purchase as well. The focus is on making the Wine Bar an approachable place for all, but will eventually upgrade to a reserve list.

While a Wine Bar may appeal to many Chicagoans, Fairbank’s reach is toward parents who may need to get out of the house for a while. The area the bar is located in has a growing community of single-family homes providing a needed stay-cation for some tired parents.

Another twist Fairbank’s has added is focused on the upscale food he intends to serve rather than the small plates a wine bar patron might expect. Serving primarily French-Italian food, this menu does not focus on small bar bites, but rather on a more intricate meal including a seafood and vegetarian entree every day. The specials will be changed weekly by consulting chef David Wennerlyn, according to Chicago Eater.

Bar foods and dive bars better make room, because Fairbank’s upscale take is sure to turn heads on opening day when Chicagoans indulge in something a little more intricate than a beer.