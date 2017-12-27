On Sunday morning, a cab driver’s body was found in his car in the south suburban Blue Island after being robbed early in the morning.





According to police and a report by abc7, foul play is suspected.

The news outlet reported that according to the Blue Island police, Chicago PD contacted officers in the suburb to do a wellness check on the driver as they had not heard from him earlier in the morning as he was robbed that same day. The news outlet reported officers discovered the car at Davis And Irving.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office verified and identified Ismail M. Abdulle, 54, was in fact found in a vehicle in the 2200-block of West Davis at 6 a.m.

The news outlet reports his death was considered a homicide.

According to abc7, Abdulla was well loved in Chicago’s Somali community where many of his friends also were cab drivers.

At the Muslim Community Center in Old Irving Park, family, friends and member of the Somali community will commune on Tuesday for Abdulle’s funeral prayers, according to the news outlet.

Both the Blue Island police as well as the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an investigation and it is requested anyone with information to call the police at (708) 396-7020.