Calvin Harris’ new song will give you the “Feels”

Calvin Harris is back with a new song with an all-star list of collaborators.

“Feels” features Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry AND Big Sean, making for a song that accurately named.

Feels w/ @pharrell @katyperry @bigsean out now everywhere A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

The new song is the fourth off the Grammy-award winner’s fifth album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1,” out Friday, June 30.

The new album features a total of 19 collaborations including Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Nicki Minaj.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on May 9, 2017 at 10:12am PDT





Listen to the new tune here. What are your thoughts?