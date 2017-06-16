Calvin Harris’ new song will give you the “Feels”

Calvin Harris is back with a new song with an all-star list of collaborators.
“Feels” features Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry AND Big Sean, making for a song that accurately named.
The new song is the fourth off the Grammy-award winner’s fifth album, “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1,” out Friday, June 30.
The new album features a total of 19 collaborations including Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend and Nicki Minaj.
Listen to the new tune here. What are your thoughts?