12-year-old cancer patient had signed Anthony Rizzo photo stolen from hospital

After a heartbreaking theft, we are happy to provide a happy update for a 12-year-old cancer patient.

In Saint Louis, someone had taken Abby Schrage’s autographed picture of Chicago Cub Anthony Rizzo right out of her hospital room.

Abby has been in the hospital for more than a month and nearly all that time she was in the ICU. She hung a photo of Rizzo on the wall – that is until someone swiped it.


She was heartbroken, as was Rizzo, who is also a cancer survivor, when he heard the news.

According to Rizzo, Abby will be getting a special delivery tomorrow.

Stay tuned for updates!

