Menu
chicago shooting Read this Next

A drive-by shooting at West Side restaurant leaves 1 injured and 1 dead
Advertisement

Four years ago, Ken Brown, a resident of our dear Chicago, received news that would forever change his life.

According to WGN, Ken was told he had a five per cent chance of survival after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer sufferers ranges between 14 and one per cent.


RELATED: “It’s OK to be scared,” Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk on his battle with cancer

But Ken wasn’t alone, he had the help of Dr. Malcom Bilimoria of the Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights. The two men paired up and together, he was able to cure Ken’s life threatening disease. And with the odds stacked against him the fact that he is even alive today makes Brown a remarkable survivor.

“I could see when I first met Ken, he was a lot like the patients I see in the clinic, a real fighter,” Dr. Bilimoria says.

And just last month, in a celebration of his cancer-free state, he and Dr. Malcom set off to beat another record, scaling the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

“I think it was just meant to be,” Ken says, adding that he had no concern about whether or not he reached the top. “I have already hiked the tallest mountain that anyone could possibly hike, pancreatic cancer, with Dr. Bilimoria’s help.”

He added of the ascent up the 20,000ft summit: ‘I have already hiked the tallest mountain that anyone could possibly hike, pancreatic cancer, with Dr. Bilimoria’s help.’

Chicago man Ken Brown and his Dr. Malcolm Bilimoria hike Mt. Kilimanjaro together. Brown fought pancreatic cancer, and attibributes still being alive to Dr. Bilimoria. Photo: WGN/Screenshot

Brown’s cancer was detected early, right after his mother died and he was experiencing symptoms that felt like dehydration. Early detection along with his positive attitude and glass-half-full mentality led to a great result. Bilimoria told Brown all his travels past and those coming up. Besides mentioning stops in Bolivia and China, Dr. Malcom also mentioned a difficult trip, this one to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, with a group of eight others, including fellow doctors at Northwest Community and their friends.

“I said, ‘You can’t go without me. That’s my dream,'” Brown told his doctor.

Ken recalls his passion for climbing Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa at 19,341 feet above sea level, began during a 2011 safari. From afar, he snapped a photo to the mountain and kept it in his office as a reminder ever since.

RELATED: 12-year-old cancer patient had signed Anthony Rizzo photo stolen from hospital

In the days after that conversation with his doctor, Brown started to give a trip to Kilimanjaro more serious thought, getting some encouragement from his daughter-in-law.

They finished up their journey on October 12 and, though Brown just missed out on making the summit after suffering from an unrelated health problem, he was delighted at having the opportunity to camp under the stars.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

David Cassidy’s on-screen little brother’s emotional tribute will break your heart

David Cassidy’s on-screen little brother’s emotional tribute will break your heart

A pop music icon and “Partridge Family” heartthrob has passed away at the age of 67

A pop music icon and “Partridge Family” heartthrob has passed away at the age of 67

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Stories You Might Like

Rahm Emanuel’s 2018 Illinois budget passes city council — here’s who voted against it
Rare Chicago

Rahm Emanuel’s 2018 Illinois budget passes city council — here’s who voted against it

,
A drive-by shooting at West Side restaurant leaves 1 injured and 1 dead
Rare Chicago

A drive-by shooting at West Side restaurant leaves 1 injured and 1 dead

,
Puppy fatally attacked by Pit Bull in Wheaton
Rare Chicago

Puppy fatally attacked by Pit Bull in Wheaton

,
Hurry to the Navy Pier for a free Ferris Wheel ride this Wednesday!
Rare Chicago

Hurry to the Navy Pier for a free Ferris Wheel ride this Wednesday!

,
Advertisement