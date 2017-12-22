Menu
Cook County Jail has lowest inmate count in decades and this new court order is the reason
The Joilet Slammers minor-league baseball team could be stating I play at ‘The Cards Against Humanity Baseball Place’ — which may confuse some, but excite others this summer.


According to the Chicago Tribune the purchase of the Joliet Route 66 Stadium by the hit game “Cards against Humanity” seems more like a marketing ploy than an actual name change of the stadium.

RELATED: ‘Cards Against Humanity’ is playing its own game with President Trump’s border wall

The announcement on the Card’s company’s website states “For the final day of Cards Against Humanity Saves America, we really “hit it out of the park” by purchasing the naming rights to a minor-league baseball stadium in Joliet, Illinois. Kindly remove your caps and stand — no kneeling! — for The Cards Against Humanity Baseball Place, the new home of the Joliet Slammers!”

According to the news outlet, a huge banner hangs above the gates to the ballpark reads: “The Cards Against Humanity Baseball Place”

RELATED: Cards Against Humanity is coming to Chicago in this amazing pop-up

Many Joliet residents are interested in what the name change exactly means. According to the news outlet, any further questions should be directed towards the “Cards Against Humanity,” company directly.

Or maybe Tweet at them perhaps?

