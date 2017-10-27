Cards Against Humanity is coming to Chicago in this amazing pop-up

Cards Against Humanity is no longer just a card game but a concept that has evolved into a live show on select nights throughout 2017.

The Chicago-based company is now playing a card that will make you gasp: opening the company’s first location for a Cards Against Humanity pop-up shop.

The shop will sell “exclusive CAH products, along with games, books, and zines that are independently produced by local illustrators and designers,” according to a press release.





Chicago Design Museum collaborated on the shop itself and local zines like Lumpen Magazine, Proximity Magazine and Mash Tun Journal, along with other city artists will help add flair to the shop.

The CAH merch includes items like special themed decks which you will be able to purchase from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily – now through Dec. 30 on the third floor of Block 37 (108 N. State St.).

Aside from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day [when the shop will be closed] we can all agree a Cards Against Humanity is one gift that keeps on giving.