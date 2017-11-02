“Career train burglar” charged with stealing 100 guns from a freight train

On Thursday, 38-year-old Patrick Edwards will face charges brought against him in the case of stealing around one hundred new guns from a freight train.

Edwards is a documented Chicago gang member. According to an AP alert, he and several others stole guns from a Norfolk Southern rail yard in 2015 that were being transported from New Hampshire to Spokane.

According to prosecutors, Edwards is a “career train burglar.” His brother was also the victim of gun violence years ago.





The guns were originally found by accident, with the the suspected thieves expecting to find more innocuous products like gym shoes. But now those guns have made it to the streets of Chicago. As of this March, only 16 of the stolen guns have been recovered.

The total value of the 111 guns found was $50,000.

Alderman Pat Dowell tried to introduce a City Council resolution to address the issue of rail yard theft and security, but nothing has happened.

Prosecutors are looking for a twelve-year sentence. One of Edward’s co-defendants already received a ten-year sentence. Edward’s defense lawyers are looking to lower his sentencing by claiming his remorse and promise to change his actions in the future.