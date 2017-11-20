As the string of crimes continues across the city, Chicago police are investigating two more carjackings on the city’s Near North Side.

The most recent happened just before midnight Friday, at Orleans and Chestnut.





The victim says he just got off work and was walking to his car in a parking lot, when two men approached him from behind, and forced him down to the ground.

The victim says the men also stole his money and cell phone.

There was another carjacking just after 10 p.m. Thursday, on Howe near Armitage.

A woman was sitting in a parked car, when she was approached by three men. They forced her out of the car at gunpoint, and took off.

No arrests have been made in either carjacking. This is a developing story.

