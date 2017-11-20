Menu
Supt. Johnson is not happy over Trump’s Chicago bashing
As the string of crimes continues across the city, Chicago police are investigating two more carjackings on the city’s Near North Side.

The most recent happened just before midnight Friday, at Orleans and Chestnut.


RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago have more than doubled in the last three years

The victim says he just got off work and was walking to his car in a parking lot, when two men approached him from behind, and forced him down to the ground.

The victim says the men also stole his money and cell phone.

RELATED: Shooter unknown after deadly carjacking standoff in Noble Square

There was another carjacking just after 10 p.m. Thursday, on Howe near Armitage.

A woman was sitting in a parked car, when she was approached by three men. They forced her out of the car at gunpoint, and took off.

No arrests have been made in either carjacking. This is a developing story.

To watch the full coverage of the story, you may watch below – courtesy of abc7.

Two more carjackings happened Near North Side and police investigating AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
