Casey, Illinois proves it’s not the size of the town, it’s how you use it

Looking to get away from the crowded city for a weekend? Travel blog Unearth the Voyage took a trip to Casey, Illinois to discover some off the beaten-path sights in the small town.

RELATED: 10 ways to save money on gasoline during your summer travels

Located along I-70, a little over 200 miles from Chicago and a little over 100 miles from Indianapolis, Casey has a population of only 2,698. The drive from Chicago takes about three and a half hours. Due to the small size of the town, public transit is not currently an option.





For a such a small town, Casey has developed a bit of a touristy reputation over the past few years. Nicknamed “A Small Town With A Big Heart,” that may be the only thing not to be taken literally.

The town is home to multiple Guinness World Record constructions including a wind chime, rocking chair, knitting needles, crochet hook, pitchfork, golf tee, yardstick, wooden token, Dutch wooden shoes, mailbox, pencil and birdcage.

Unearth the Voyage is a couple, Ron and Jess, who are based in St. Louis and post about their world travels. Their recent post about Casey makes the town look like a mini-golf course suitable for Paul Bunyan.

You can check out a map on this website but the humble website hides the origins of these large objects. Fortunately, the St Louis Post-Dispatch ran a recent article about the team creating all of these pieces.

I promised myself before leaving that if I came upon the "worlds largest" of anything I would stop. Then I stumbled upon this gem #worldslargestgolftee #caseyillinois #roadtrip #bucketlist A post shared by Kayla Bet (@kbett21) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

RELATED: You have to see this pup’s adorable reaction when her human tells her they’re going on a road trip

Follow along their blog and their impromptu trip to find out where the best place to snap some pics are. You were due for a new funny Tinder profile picture anyway.