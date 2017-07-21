Rare Chicago

Casey, Illinois proves it’s not the size of the town, it’s how you use it

Looking to get away from the crowded city for a weekend? Travel blog Unearth the Voyage took a trip to Casey, Illinois to discover some off the beaten-path sights in the small town.

Located along I-70, a little over 200 miles from Chicago and a little over 100 miles from Indianapolis, Casey has a population of only 2,698. The drive from Chicago takes about three and a half hours. Due to the small size of the town, public transit is not currently an option.


For a such a small town, Casey has developed a bit of a touristy reputation over the past few years. Nicknamed “A Small Town With A Big Heart,” that may be the only thing not to be taken literally.

The town is home to multiple Guinness World Record constructions including a wind chime, rocking chair, knitting needles, crochet hook, pitchfork, golf tee, yardstick, wooden token, Dutch wooden shoes, mailbox, pencil and birdcage.

Unearth the Voyage is a couple, Ron and Jess, who are based in St. Louis and post about their world travels. Their recent post about Casey makes the town look like a mini-golf course suitable for Paul Bunyan.

You can check out a map on this website but the humble website hides the origins of these large objects. Fortunately, the St Louis Post-Dispatch ran a recent article about the team creating all of these pieces.

Follow along their blog and their impromptu trip to find out where the best place to snap some pics are. You were due for a new funny Tinder profile picture anyway.

