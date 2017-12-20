Last week, owner Jennifer Tiner prepped to open her new cat cafe at 1760 W. North Avenue but it was not all purrrrrfection. At the last minute, the original shelter pulled out and she needed to secure a new cat supplier.





“I felt like I was opening a restaurant without food,” Tiner told Eater Chicago.

After coming to terms to an agreement with Chicago Animal Care and Control, the Windy Kitty quickly regained status-quo and was able to provide 12 to 15 cats for visitors to love, pet and take cute selfies with. To adopt the animals, they will have to go through animal care but Tiner told the Eater she is ecstatic to provide a place to relax as well as learn. Tiner also envisions the Windy Kitty as a potential space for private events as well.

The cafe is the second business to obtain a cat cafe license issued by the city of Chicago. It should be noted however the city’s license says any preparation of food and drink whatsoever at the cafe is prohibited [unless customers bring their own preparations for a private event]. Tiner has aspirations to provide prepackaged snacks and a coffee dispenser at the front of the cafe but the city was not having it, according to the Eater.

But Tiner problem solved and was able to coordinate with Gallery Cafe [just a hop, step and a jump away from the cat cafe] where customers can order coffees, as well as pastries and the Gallery promptly delivers the order.

“It took me a long time to work up the guts to ask them,” Tiner told the Eater.

The cat cafe will cap out at 15 people at a time and there is a reservation system that allows customers to book visits for $12 per hour. Tiner also said to the Eater if there is no one waiting in line, customers may stay longer but should inform management if they are staying longer than an hour prior to the visit, according to the Eater report. Tiner also mentions they offer memberships and packages with discounted admission but memberships aren’t required.

Tiner does stress to current and future customers that you should leave your pets at home as it poses a health risk to the cafe’s cats introducing them to unfamiliar cats in a busy, communal setting.

Beyond that, the only other rule is to pet to your heart’s content and visit soon!

Windy Kitty Cat Cafe and Lounge at 1760 W. North Avenue is officially open and meowing for business with their list of hours below:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and closed from 1 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.