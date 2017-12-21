On Wednesday, Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks – the rapper’s charity – gave kids a night at the Field Museum.

According to WGN, the Children’s Chicago Choir performed, lots of dancing and Chance the Rapper himself.





SocialWorks gave back in a big way, giving away backpacks for all the children who attended, according to the news outlet.

Chance worked as a volunteer most of the night, reported WGN.

Chance helped stuffed backpacks as well as worked to pass out the Bulls give-away to all the excited kids at the museum, according to the news oulet.

