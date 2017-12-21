Menu
sesame street Read this Next

Chicago’s MacArthur Foundation gifts Sesame Street $100 Million
Advertisement

On Wednesday, Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks – the rapper’s charity – gave kids a night at the Field Museum.

According to WGN, the Children’s Chicago Choir performed, lots of dancing and Chance the Rapper himself.


<a href=”http://rare.us/local/chicago/chance-movie-basketball/&#8221; rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>RELATED: Dwyane Wade, Chance the Rapper producing film about Chicago basketball

SocialWorks gave back in a big way, giving away backpacks for all the children who attended, according to the news outlet.

Chance worked as a volunteer most of the night, reported WGN.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper scolds Chicago City Council’s $95 million police academy plan

Chance helped stuffed backpacks as well as worked to pass out the Bulls give-away to all the excited kids at the museum, according to the news oulet.

To learn more about his charity, click here.

Chance the Rapper’s charity gives kids night at Field Museum Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Multiple harassment cases at Chicago plant finally addressed in letter
Rare Chicago

Multiple harassment cases at Chicago plant finally addressed in letter

,
INVESTIGATION: Ohio priest threw himself off the Aqua building Wednesday
Rare Chicago

INVESTIGATION: Ohio priest threw himself off the Aqua building Wednesday

,
Food stamps to be reinstated before Christmas in Illinois
Rare Chicago

Food stamps to be reinstated before Christmas in Illinois

,
FM station will begin broadcasting “king of conspiracy” Alex Jones from the top of Trump Tower starting next month
Rare Chicago

FM station will begin broadcasting “king of conspiracy” Alex Jones from the top of Trump Tower starting next month

,
Start up airline WOW is offering a huge Christmas sale for Chicago fliers
Rare Chicago

Start up airline WOW is offering a huge Christmas sale for Chicago fliers

,
Advertisement