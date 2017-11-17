Menu
Chase Read this Next

Disguised bank teller arrested after robbing own branch of bank
Advertisement

Two Chicago native superstars have joined forces to tell a story about their hometown.

According to the official Fox Sports and The Score news release, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade and musician Chance the Rapper are both executive producers of Shot in the Dark – a feature-length film that is part of Fox Sports Films’ new series, “Magnify.”


RELATED: Chance the Rapper scolds Chicago City Council’s $95 million police academy plan

As explained by Fox – Shot in the Dark chronicles the Orr Academy High School basketball team, with a focus on former star players Tyquone Greer and Marquise Pryor.

Profiled on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly earlier this year, Coach Lou Adams per Elan Kane of the Chicago Sun-Times, is also featured. Shot in the Dark will air on Fox in Feb. 2018.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper is finally hosting SNL next month

“Basketball empowered me to overcome the challenges of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” Wade said, per the news release.

“The odds were stacked against me, and the game changed the course of my life. It’s important to share these true stories of triumph to inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams when faced with life’s obstacles.”

Dwyane Wade, Chance the Rapper producing film about Chicago basketball Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a major robbery

Venus Williams is the latest celebrity to become the victim of a major robbery

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

New research shows that owning a dog could save your life

A rat hitched a ride on a New York subway, and straphangers were not impressed

A rat hitched a ride on a New York subway, and straphangers were not impressed

Surgery on a North Korean defector revealed that the country may be worse off than we imagined

Surgery on a North Korean defector revealed that the country may be worse off than we imagined

Al Franken should resign

Al Franken should resign

Stories You Might Like

Arrieta, Davis make their decisions on Cubs’ qualifying offers
Rare Chicago

Arrieta, Davis make their decisions on Cubs’ qualifying offers

,
Todrick Hall to return to Broadway in Chicago
Rare Chicago

Todrick Hall to return to Broadway in Chicago

,
Flashback Friday: Take a look at some of Chicago’s most historic gangster hangouts
Rare Chicago

Flashback Friday: Take a look at some of Chicago’s most historic gangster hangouts

,
Disguised bank teller arrested after robbing own branch of bank
Rare Chicago

Disguised bank teller arrested after robbing own branch of bank

,
Advertisement