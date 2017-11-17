Two Chicago native superstars have joined forces to tell a story about their hometown.

According to the official Fox Sports and The Score news release, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade and musician Chance the Rapper are both executive producers of Shot in the Dark – a feature-length film that is part of Fox Sports Films’ new series, “Magnify.”





As explained by Fox – Shot in the Dark chronicles the Orr Academy High School basketball team, with a focus on former star players Tyquone Greer and Marquise Pryor.

Profiled on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly earlier this year, Coach Lou Adams per Elan Kane of the Chicago Sun-Times, is also featured. Shot in the Dark will air on Fox in Feb. 2018.

“Basketball empowered me to overcome the challenges of growing up on the south side of Chicago,” Wade said, per the news release.

“The odds were stacked against me, and the game changed the course of my life. It’s important to share these true stories of triumph to inspire the next generation to achieve their dreams when faced with life’s obstacles.”