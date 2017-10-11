Chance the Rapper teams up with ride share company for CPS
Chicago’s favorite rapper is once again giving back in a big way – and this time it’s with a service you probably use every week

Chance the Rapper is partnering with rideshare app Lyft to help Chicago Public Schools.

Passengers using Lyft can choose to round up their fare to the next dollar starting on Tuesday.

All proceeds go to Chane’s new fund: Chance Arts and Literature.


Passengers can donate through the app by choosing Chance’s fund as their preferred charity.

Chance has already raised more than $2 million for CPS.

