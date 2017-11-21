Menu
Topics to avoid at the Thanksgiving table, Chicago-Style
Chicago’s own superstar in every way – Chance the Rapper – surprised students today at a high school in the South Austin neighborhood.


Chance hosted an assembly at Michele Clark High School.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade, Chance the Rapper producing film about Chicago basketball

Chance was there to announce a $1 million donation from Jewel-Osco to his New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund to aid all CPS students.

His Social Works charity has now raised more than $3 million, so far, for Chicago students.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper scolds Chicago City Council’s $95 million police academy plan

Chance next appearance will be at WGN on Friday, Dec. 8 from 5-10 a.m. for their 15th annual Toy Drive. All of the new, unwrapped toys you donate will go Social Works.

To watch Chance surprise the kids, watch here!

Chance surprises Chicago students with $1M donation from Jewel WGN screenshot
