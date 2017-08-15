Chance the Rapper continues to surprise and support Chicago

Chance the Rapper has quickly become a budding icon for Chicago to display proudly, but just when Chicagoans think he can’t surprise them more, he does the unthinkable hosting a free surprise concert.

Chance was taking part in the Bud Billiken Parade when he tweeted out news of his surprise show and, with the help of former President Barack Obama and rap artist Future, it all came together as planned, according to DNAinfo.

RELATED: Someone is using Chance the Rapper’s Lollapalooza appearance to raise money for Chicago Schools

While Grand Marshalling the Bud Billiken Parade, Chance took a moment to announce his free concert that would take place later that night at the Auditorium Theatre Downtown. He announced that tickets to the event were hidden all throughout the city and would be free of charge on a first come, first serve basis.





In addition to surprising the whole city with this news, Chance, who has been building a name in charity, also donated 30,000 backpacks to attendees of the parade.

RELATED: Chance was more than the Rapper this weekend, riding through the streets of Chicago as Grand Marshal of Back-to-School

The concert was full of music and surprises as well as a heartfelt video message from former President Obama was played to the audience in which he spoke about the importance of the Bud Billiken Parade and what it means to the city of Chicago, according to Rolling Stones.

“I am hopeful that everybody who is at the concert today, everybody who is getting involved, everybody who’s been part of the parade, that all of you are in the mindset that you could do anything that you want to as long as you put your mind to it,” Obama said in the video.