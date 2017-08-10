Chance the Rapper will be the grand marshal at this year’s Bud Billiken Parade and has a special surprise for Chicago’s youth

Thousands of kids will be receiving free backpacks courtesy of Chance the Rapper at The Bud Billiken Parade on August 12.

In an Instagram post on August 9, Chance the Rapper announced that SocialWorks and State Bags would be giving away 30,000 stuffed backpacks at the beloved parade on Saturday.

He teased the big announcement in March on his Instagram that he was coordinating the parade as its grand marshal, saying “You know what that means. I’m puttin it together.” He’s been encouraging his fans to bring their family to the parade on Twitter.





The Bud Billiken Parade is a beloved South Side tradition, hailed as the largest African American parade in the country, and second largest parade overall. It focuses on getting the kids ready for school, according to the City of Chicago’s official website.

The parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard and heads south, ending at Garfield Boulevard and 55th Street.