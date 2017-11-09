Charter school teacher under investigation for sexual relations with a student

Chicago’s WGN9 reported on an new investigation into a woman’s alleged misconduct at Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago, 5401 S. Western Ave.

The teacher has not been arrested, as detectives continue gathering information about her relationship with a male student. Authorities have not released the boy’s age. The student reportedly told his parents about the relationship, and they notified the school.

A representative for Horizon, Christopher Murphy, said in an email that the school’s administration began an internal investigation on Monday.





“As the allegations involved a minor, the school contacted the [Illinois] Department of Children and Family Services and Chicago Police.”

One father who has two children at Horizon said he learned of the sexual assault allegations on the news. He hopes the school will send a letter to parents explaining what happened.

“It shouldn’t, but these things happen, you know, and like I say, I was just so shocked because the fact of it is kids look for parents’, older person’s guidance,” Jack Lane said. “That person may do something to them, or persuade them into doing something inappropriate.”