Looks like Cubs and White Sox fans have another jersey to add to their collection.

For the upcoming Player’s Weekend, MLB players will wear their nicknames on the back of their jerseys.

The Player’s Weekend will happen on August 25-27th.

The White Sox play at home against the Detroit Tigers, while the Cubs play in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Check out the nicknames of your favorite Chicago players below:

The #WhiteSox will wear special nickname uniforms for the inaugural Players Weekend from Aug. 25-27. pic.twitter.com/UQN9V8X7QA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2017





What nicknames did you know? Didn’t know?

Which jerseys do you like the best?