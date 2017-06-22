Check out great music, food and cocktails at a Chicago arts fest that’s different from the rest this weekend

Every Chicagoan knows there is no shortage of festivals that literally take over their city’s streets every summer.

One of the most consistent and favorites in the game is the Logan Square Arts Fest (LSAF).

Formerly known as the Milwaukee Avenue Arts Fest, which took place over a section of the angled avenue a bit north of the square itself, the street fair turned unused buildings into pop-up art galleries and gave a new life the neighborhood.

But in recent years, the fest has moved on to the actual square, blocking off a smaller part of the street, and making use of the heavily-shaded park area.





What sets its apart from other Chicago arts festivals is LSAF’s musical lineup.

Headliners this year include Toronto post-punk group Metz, Air Credits (ShowYouSuck and the Hood Internet), indie stalwarts Joan of Arc and Chuck Inglish of the Cool Kids.

There is also a wide range of local artists throughout the day, like the post-dub funk of The Eternals Zombi Espiritu Group, jazz saxophonist Nick Mazzarella, rapper Rich Jones, the ominous guitar-looping of Circuit Des Yeux and many more.

You can be sure the Whistler will be serving cocktails, and Revolution will most certainly have beer to keep you cool. Not to mention, there will be plenty of culinary delights from Logan Square and beyond.

Of course, it’s not an arts fest without vendors. Comfort Station has various art installations, film screenings and discussions happening throughout the weekend, as well.

LSAF takes place 5PM – 10 PM Friday, June 23, and Noon – 10PM Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. A $5 donation is recommended for entry.

Official afterparties are happening at Elastic Arts Center and the Owl, including a pop-up record store at the Owl during the day on Sunday, with local vendors like Bric A Brac, Bucket of Blood, Feeltrip Records, Soothsayer Hot Sauce and more.

