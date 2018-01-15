Last weekend, the freezing cold caused issues all over the city with record low temperatures reported around the area. And one South Loop high rise got hit particularly bad.
A sprinkler system broke at a building at 615 S. Wabash, causing street closures due to falling water and ice. Wabash between Harrison and Balbo had to be closed off.
RELATED: This Chicago hotel just opened a rooftop curling rink and it’s looks like a movie
The section was reopened and everything cleared by Monday, but not before local photographer Andrew Hickey was able to snap some photos.
Yes, this is both a tenant’s and a property owners worst nightmare. But for those of us that don’t have to deal with this, it really makes for some beautiful ice sculptures. Check out the surreal 21-story ice pics below.