Last weekend, the freezing cold caused issues all over the city with record low temperatures reported around the area. And one South Loop high rise got hit particularly bad.


A sprinkler system broke at a building at 615 S. Wabash, causing street closures due to falling water and ice. Wabash between Harrison and Balbo had to be closed off.

The section was reopened and everything cleared by Monday, but not before local photographer Andrew Hickey was able to snap some photos.

Yes, this is both a tenant’s and a property owners worst nightmare. But for those of us that don’t have to deal with this, it really makes for some beautiful ice sculptures. Check out the surreal 21-story ice pics below.

Check out these amazing photos from a burst pipe that created a 21-story ice sculpture Image Via Twitter
