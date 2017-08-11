Check out this new rooftop bar in the West Loop

The weather forecast looks b-e-a-utiful for this weekend, so why not spend it outdoors on a new rooftop bar?

Waydown opened it’s doors (and views) on Thursday, and the views of the city are ready to take over your Instagram.

According to the website, the bar got it’s name from the “sad, funny love song by Illinois native John Prine” and “offers good, strong cocktails, insane views of the windy city and the cozy pleasure of existing in a space built for you.”





Located on the seventh floor of the Ace Hotel (311 N. Morgan St.) in the Fulton Market District, the new rooftop bar will be opened Monday through Friday 4pm–2am, Saturday 3pm–3am, and Sunday 3pm–2am.

The best part of the new rooftop bar? According to Eater Chicago, there isn’t a guest list, bottle service, or roped off lines. Waydown is changing the game on the rooftop bar scene in Chicago.

Check out some of the pics from inside the latest Chi hangout, and check out the place that offers “a quick drink” while you “linger over a game of checkers, stay all night” and is the end and the beginning.”

