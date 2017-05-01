Check your tickets: Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicago is still unclaimed

Powerball players should take a closer look at their numbers from Wednesday’s drawing as a $1 million ticket sold in Wicker Park is still unclaimed.

The winning ticket was sold at a local Jewel, 1341 N. Paulina St., and the retailer will receive one percent of the prize money, according to NBC. Their one percent amounts to $10,000 on this ticket.

This is not the only unclaimed winning ticket in Illinois, but is one of the largest ticket to go unclaimed, according to WGN. There have been four other unclaimed tickets in the Chicagoland area so far this year.





The winning $1 million ticket was a “Quick Pick” ticket with the numbers 1-15-18-26-51 and the Powerball number was 26. The lottery encourages all Powerball players to check their tickets immediately so the prize money can be claimed, according to NBC.