On Thursday night in River North – the world is about to break in half. Because at Bounce Sporting Club – i.e. the former Parliament nightclub – will become a classy establishment to watch the big game, have a delicious dinner and #partyhardy for the rest of the night…oh and did we mention they will be serving CHEETOS- CRUSTED WINGS?!





Uh yea, that is SO happening. The space has yet to be completed but according to the Eater, there will be leather banquettes, plenty of flatscreens, and a rooftop deck at 324 W. Chicago Avenue. Bounce originally debuted in New York back in 2011 and quickly became a favorite of pro athletes.

As River North continues to cater to fans who have a craving for a more sophisticated sports clubs [we will always love you Shamrock Club] Bounce is hoping to fit right in.

Bounce is confident their food will be what draws in both sports fanatics and foodies alike who will not only dine on the FLAMING HOT CHEETOS CRUSTED WINGS [can you tell we are excited?] but also flatbreads, burgers wild boar lasagna and hold up — fried mac ‘n’ cheese bars.

Okay, we have officially died and gone to heaven.

Bartenders will also be mixing up 14 signature cocktails along with nine draft lines for beer which will include Moody Tongue, Founders, Goose Island and Lagunitas.

In New York, seating is done a little differently – so the second city location is still figuring out how that piece of the puzzle will work but in the interim check out their menu to figure out what you will order on Thursday i.e. opening day!