Chi-town got hit with tons of Chi-beria weather and as the winter-wrath rages on, the city took necessary precautions with the gem of Navy Pier.


According to NBC5, the Ferris Wheel was closed on Thursday due to severe weather conditions.

As the winter weather continued into the night on Thursday, Navy Pier’s official Twitter account made the official announcement.

It was not noted in either the Twitter account or abc7 news outlet when the Ferris Wheel will reopen as the overwhelming snow and cold temperatures will be in the area for the next several days.

To stay warm during the cold, Chi-beria weather —view the video below, courtesy of DaveHax.

ATTN: Due to Chi-Beria weather, Navy Pier’s Ferris Wheel is closed Courtesy of YouTube
