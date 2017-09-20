Chicago Archdiocese changes mind on a project – 4 years into fundraising

The north Chicago church had reportedly raised $600,000 already.

“I don’t want to be sounding bitter … but I’m frustrated,” Rev. Larry McNally, pastor of St. Matthias said according to DNA Info. “We’ve worked so hard … and we’re coming up empty.”

They reported that McNally was notified of the funding hold two weeks ago. A spokesperson for the archdiocese said that “expansion plans for St. Matthias School have been indefinitely postponed due to a variety of factors.”

St. Matthias School and Church has been trying to raise $1.8 million to fully refurbish the church and to construct a new wing, poised to include “classroom space for 6 – 8-graders to rejoin the main campus and provide space for a science lab, language classes, and the arts to support our growing PK-8 International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme,” the organization shared online.