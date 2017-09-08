Chicago Architecture Foundation is moving and launching a Chicago Architecture Center

The Chicago Architecture Foundation is moving and launching the Chicago Architecture Center, the organization announced earlier this week.

The center will be 20,000 square feet and open in 2018 and be at 111 East Wacker Drive, a part of the Illinois Center complex, right above the dock for the organization’s river cruises.

“The Chicago Architecture Center is an exciting new endeavor for the foundation and the city,” said Lynn Osmond, CAF’s president and CEO. “For more than 50 years, our board of trustees, docents, volunteers, donors and members have been unstinting supporters of CAF.





“We are all looking forward to providing Chicagoans and visitors with a forum to debate the future of urban areas and learn more about the city that invented the skyscraper.”

The interior will be designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), a world-renowned Chicago-based firm. Some of their other local work can be seen at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare.

Opened in 1966, CAF has grown to be one of the largest cultural organizations in Chicago, reaching more than 650,000 people last year alone.