Chicago artist gives Elizabethan collars a much-needed makeover and these pups look amazing

What started as a photography project has morphed into the ultimate feel-good story about a sometimes-feel-bad topic, at least for the canines and felines among us.

We’re talking about Elizabethan collars–the ugly plastic, post-neuter/spay cones that dogs and cats wear in order to prevent doing themselves further harm (ahem, messing with their stitches).

The collars have gotten a much-needed makeover thanks to a Chicago artist named Erin Einbender who “wanted to change the predominant perception about these collars,” according to People magazine.





Her photography project, “Cones of Fame,” started when Einbender began volunteering at One Tail at Time, a Chicago dog rescue, while finishing her degree at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

From collars with colorful stickers to those with feathers, craft-store pom poms and flowers, the transformed cones are amazing.

Follow Cones of Fame on Facebook to keep up with Einbender’s amazing work!