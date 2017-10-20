Chicago named best big city in U.S. according to Condé Nast’s Readers Choice Awards

Earlier this year, Chicago outshone most with our dining scene landed in the national spotlight after Chicago was named Resturant City of the Year by both Bon Appetit magazine and Condé Nast Traveler. And now, according to Condé Nast Traveler, Chicago claimed the title of the best big city according to Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards.

According to the travel magazine, they collected “hundreds of thousands of votes” through its 30th annual survey. They had so many, in the fact, that they had to create two lists: one for big cities and another for smaller metropolises.





Chicago won with a sweep for the Number one spot for big cities, topping New York (second place), San Francisco (third) and Honolulu (fourth). Interestingly, Los Angeles didn’t even make the cut. Here’s what the magazine had to say about our windy city:

“Despite its ‘Second City’ nickname, Chicago is no stranger to the best: It was the center for the biggest architecture biennial in North America this year and home to a number of innovative chefs earning James Beard accolades. When in doubt, take a boat tour of the city and float beneath some of the country’s tallest buildings; catch stand-up at, well, the Second City; or see if you can actually get a reservation at Alinea, a leader in molecular gastronomy.”

And if you’re excited about this, just imagine what Chicago officials are thinking. Rahm Emanuel released this statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“Condé Nast readers recognize what residents of Chicago have always known: the Second City is the best big city in the U.S. This title is a testament to the innovation found in our amazing architecture, the ingenuity captured at our award-winning restaurants and 67 breweries, and the congenial character of Chicagoans. While our 77 neighborhoods each have unique cultures and characteristics, we are one Chicago, and we are proud of this distinction.”