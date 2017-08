Yes, it’s still August, but that doesn’t mean you can’t excited for hockey season!

The best way to prep for the upcoming season is to check out which games you want to go to, and buy your tickets.

Lucky for you, those tickets can be yours next week!

Single-day tickets for Blackhawks’ home games at the United Center go on-sale next Monday, August 21st!

Hockey season is coming. Single-game tickets for regular-season home games at the United Center will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 21! pic.twitter.com/HKoaU8SEoP — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 14, 2017

If you were outside during your lunch break today (Monday, August 14), you may have seen this around town:





Stop No. 2! Have you seen us yet? pic.twitter.com/sPBVHWPLkF — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 14, 2017

On to the next stop! pic.twitter.com/9CaFeHXvfY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 14, 2017

Who got free Blackhawks goodies today??