Breakdown of Chicago’s new cellphone tax and how it affects you

Chicago has another tax coming your way.

According to Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s 2018 spending plan, it raises the city tax on cell phones and landlines by 28 percent — the second double-digit phone tax hike in three years.

You’re probably thinking “Yikes!”…so let’s break it down and figure out what it will mean for you.

For every cell phone registered to a Chicago address and every Chicago landline, the city will tack on a $5 per month charge, up from the current charge of $3.90 per month.





But when does it all start?

The City Council still needs to sign off on the idea when it considers the proposed budget Nov. 8th But the approval is near certain with aldermen unlikely to lean into a citywide tax increase.

We would most likely begin to see the higher taxes reflected on our bills starting Jan. 1, 2018.

Until then, savor your phone bills, Chicago.