This top level Chicago CEO’s son arrested for murder

Yesterday was a day no parent expects to find themselves in and for the Jones’s – it was a long day from start to finish.

The son of the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) CEO was charged with murder in Indianapolis. Eugene Jones, 18, was arrested Tuesday after turning himself in.

Eugene Jones was questioned and later taken into custody. Jones is accused in the shooting death of Deante Williams, 18, in what appeared to be a robbery gone bad.





Police said Williams was shot fatally with just one bullet at Wes Montgomery Park on Sunday, close to 6:30 p.m.

Jones’ father is Chicago Housing Authority’s CEO Eugene Jones Jr. – he issued a statement on Wednesday:

“This is a situation that no parent expects to find themselves in and I will, like any parent, handle this as a family matter and I cannot offer any further comment.”