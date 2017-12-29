Chicago continues to be a thorn in Trump’s side, as the Chicago Climate Charter is now backed by 67 other cities. The Charter was created in response to Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord back in June.





Barack Obama played an important role in solidifying the United States role in the Paris agreement which was he spoke at the event when the Chicago charter was first introduced last month.

According to the Hill, ten new cities have joined the charter which “requires participating cities to adhere to many of the climate guidelines set by the Paris agreement.”

“While the Trump administration continues to bury their heads deeper in the sand when it comes to climate change, local leaders are confronting the challenge head-on,” Mayor Emanuel said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I look forward to working with the growing number of mayors in cities across the country and the world to take decisive action to protect our planet and the health and safety of our residents.”

He is making good on his promise made back in June. As the Trump administration pulls back from efforts to fight climate change, the city will “push forward and reduce our fair share of carbon emissions” in line with the agreement, Emanuel said at the time. And now he’s got plenty of other mayors to back him up.

The ten new cities are:

Beaverton, Oregon

Boulder, Colorado

Collins, Colorado

Iowa City, Iowa

Louisville, Kentucky

Providence, Rhode Island

Reno, Nevada

San Jose, California

Paul, Minnesota

Somerville, Massachusetts

The Chicago charter has also found international support having been signed by leaders in Mexico City, Vancouver, and even Paris itself.

The Paris Accord aims to limit greenhouse gas emissions and general mitigation of global warming. The United States cannot officially withdraw until November 2020, but Trump has already set the mechanisms in motion to be removed from the accord.

Previously, Emanuel has challenged the Trump administration with regards to being a sanctuary city. The Department Of Justice tried to prevent funding to the city but this was overruled in federal court. Emanuel even went so far as to “ban” Trump from Chicago.

Rahm has also been highly critical of Trump’s response to the hurricanes and relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He’s got support in Springfield too. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued Trump over his decision to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act that provides protections for children of undocumented immigrants.