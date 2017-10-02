Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo gives back and helps fights cancer for kids

The first baseman for the Chicago Cubs – Anthony Rizzo – has once again given back to charity with a donation supporting cancer treatment and research via the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. Rizzo pledged a whopping $650,000 to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System.

In 2008, Rizzo was treated for lymphoma at Sylvester in 2008. After this latest pledge, Rizzo’s foundation will have donated to Sylvester a total close to $1 million.

Close to $500,000 will be used to create a program that will assist both children and young adults with cancer by providing one-on-one counseling and other support for patients and families. The program is named The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Hope 44 program – after Rizzo’s jersey number.

With the $150,000 left, Rizzo wants whatever is left to go toward the Pathogenesis of Lymphoma fund to support Dr. Izidore Lossos, director of Sylvester’s lymphoma program, and his research.

Lossos’s focus is lymphoma – with a more focused interest in understanding the mechanics of lymphoma pathogenesis, identification of aberrant signaling pathways and identification of novel genes that may have a unique role in this disease.

“I am proud to support the University of Miami and the incredible work they are doing to find a cure for cancer,” said Rizzo. “Sylvester will always have a special place in my heart, and I am honored to be able to give back and create the Hope 44 program there to ensure every family has a fighting chance.”