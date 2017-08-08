Chicago Cubs’ Javy Báez hit an inside-the-park home run at an away game and we cannot believe our damn eyes

While playing against the San Francisco Giants on their home field of AT&T Park Monday night, Chicago Cubs’ second baseman Javier Báez had quite an exciting hit.

It was the second inning when Báez stepped up to plate. He hit it into center and the play made for a two-run, inside the park home run, one of baseball’s more rare plays at the professional level. (Only 1 out of every 158 home runs are an inside-the-park homer.)





The play helped bring the Cubs to a victory in the first of a three game series, winning 5-3.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the play was Báez’s first inside-the-park home run since little league.

“I’m really excited this happened to me, and I’ll take it,” Baez said about the play.

Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon talked about the significance of the play and the win in San Francisco.

“We’re trying to gain a game every day…It’s about us winning. I’m a scoreboard watcher. Guilty. But if you take care of your own business, you don’t have to worry about that stuff.”