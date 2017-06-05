Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward plays catch a fan in the stands, who you just might recognize ;)

Former Chicago Cubs catcher hasn’t gone too far. Fresh off of a run on “Dancing with the Stars,” the former major leaguer was recently spotted playing catch at a Cubs game.

Footage shows right fielder Jason Heyward throwing the ball up to Ross, who was sitting in the Wrigley Field bleachers.

Ross was filling in as a commentator for Jessica Mendoza for ESPN’s broadcast of the game. The Cubs played the St. Louis Cardinals.





The Cubs beat the Cardinals, 7-6.

“As former Cardinals and Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray would say, you can’t beat fun at the ol’ ballpark,” CBS Sports writes.

Also proof that you can take the boy out of the Cubs, but you can’t take the Cubs out of the boy.