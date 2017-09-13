Chicago’s own designs jaw dropping backdrops that can be found across the world

This studio designed the stage where Barack Obama celebrated his first presidential victory in Grant Park when the Cubs won their first championship in 108 years – their clever stage supported the team. They have dressed our beloved dinosaurs & lions downtown in sports jerseys accompanied with helmets and now – the Chicago Scenic Studios will be dressing up their new warehouse-style headquarters in Pilsen.

Called the “grandaddy” of Chicago’s scenic construction scene, the studio celebrated its 40th anniversary recently and finished the big move from Goose Island to a brand new 165,000 square foot building at 955 W. Cermak Road.





Chicago Scenic Studios has been working hard behind the scenes for years, from designing sets for Oprah Winfrey’s talk show to coordinating a cross-continental delivery of 24 confetti cannons with just days to plan for the Chicago Cubs World Championship rally – impressive to say the least.

The studios have been behind exhibits at the Shedd Aquarium, the Museum of Science and Industry as well as designed the Chicago Bulls locker room. Bob Doepel, the founder who started the company in 1978, works daily with his retriever, Verdi, at his side. And building is in his blood….

Doepel’s great-grandfather founded the company that built Navy Pier. “Truly setting the stage, whether for a permanent fixture, a traveling production or a world-class event, is and always has been my passion,” said Doepel. “We try to create not just a set, but an experience.”

Work from Chicago Scenic Studios can be found in Philadelphia, New York City and Las Vegas, and the company said it has become a training hub for stage designers over its 40 years in business.Its new hub will employ 65 people across multiple design areas and provide more space to expand its offerings.